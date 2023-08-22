Madison
August 22, 2023 @ 10:36 am
Digital Producer
ARENA, Wis. -- Two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash west of Arena, Iowa County Sheriff's officials said.
Deputies and paramedics were called to the area of U.S. Highway 14 near County Highway CC in the town of Arena just before 7:15 a.m. for a report of a three-vehicle crash.
Crews from eight agencies including the Arena Fire Department, Spring Green Fire Department and Mazomanie EMS responded to the crash. Two people were taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.