Two new businesses to open at Hilldale in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Two new businesses are set to open at the Hilldale Shopping Center in the coming months.

A news release said the first will be Wildewood, a Madison-based boutique plant shop that plans to open in early November.

The shop is known for unique house plants and botanical wares. Its Hilldale location will be a pop-up shop through the holidays and will be across from Forage Kitchen.

The second business is Burn Boot Camp, a women's-only fitness hot spot.

The business is expected to open in early January on the center's Metro Level, which also contains the fitness studio solidcore.

