ALBANY, Wis. -- The Green County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested in connection with the death of an Albany man.
Deputies and paramedics were called to a residence on 6th Street in Albany at around 3:55 p.m. on June 1. A 37-year-old Albany man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman collapsed at the scene while paramedics where on hand, but she was later revived and taken to a nearby hospital.
Deputies believed opioid use was a contributing factor to the man's death and the woman's collapse and an investigation was launched to find the source of the suspected drugs.
Last Friday, deputies searched a residence in the 600 block of 14th Street in Brodhead. Two people inside the home were arrested.
Shannon Woollums, 52, was charged with manufacturing or delivering Schedule I and II narcotics as a party to a crime, first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs as a party to a crime, second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.
A 49-year-old was arrested on tentative charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, but online court records do not show they've been formally charged.
A second suspect, Matthew Riese, 45, of Albany, was located over the weekend and arrested. He is charged with manufacturing or delivering Schedule I and II narcotics as a party to a crime, first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs as a party to a crime and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime.
During an initial appearance Tuesday, Woollums' cash bond was set at $50,000. Riese's cash bond was also set at $50,000.
As a condition of their bond, they are not allowed to possess or consume any drugs without a valid prescription, cannot possess any drug paraphernalia, cannot contact any family members of the 37-year-old Albany man and cannot contact the woman who collapsed or her family.
The two men are also barred from leaving Wisconsin without Court permission and cannot have contact with each other. Both men are scheduled to appear in court next month.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.