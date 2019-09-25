Two Madison professors named 2019 MacArthur Fellows

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Lynda Barry (left) and Andrea Dutton (right)

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Lynda Barry (left) and Andrea Dutton (right)

Lynda Barry, a graphic novelist, cartoonist and educator, and Andrea Dutton, a paleoclimatologist, were chosen as 2019 MacArthur Fellows by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

According to a release, the fellows were chosen for innovation and creativity, along with their potential to make contributions to our communities and society. Each fellow receives a no-strings-attached $625,000 prize, designed to further encourage them to innovate in their respective fields.

"The outstanding work of these professors reflects the vibrancy and innovation of UW-Madison," says Provost Karl Scholz. "Lynda Barry and Andrea Dutton are extraordinary scholars and we are thrilled about this recognition of their work. We are enormously excited to see their remarkable contributions in the years ahead."

Barry works with the Department of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Barry has a weekly comic strip called "Ernie Pook's Comeek" that is published in alternative newspapers. She also has created graphic novels like "The Good Times Are Killing Me" and "One! Hundred! Demons!" John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Barry leads students through exercises that emphasize "the physical process of writing and drawing." She intends to use the stipend to advance her teaching and drawing. She's also planning her next book on how the drawing style of children can teach adults how to draw and be more creative.

"Exuberant and generous as a teacher, Barry is removing the barriers that usually prevent people from writing and drawing and enabling artists and non-artists alike to take creative risks," the release said.

Andrea Dutton, a geochemist and paleoclimatologist, works on reconstructing sea levels and ice sheet changes during earlier periods of global warming on Earth. Dutton works in the Department of Geoscience at UW-Madison. Dutton has created a way to use the geological record of ancient shorelines to quantify the global sea level of the last interglacial period. John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

"Her deep understanding of the past enables her to visualize and authoritatively communicate the urgent need for coastal communities to plan today for a changing environment," the release said. "Through both her research and public engagement, Dutton is improving predictions of sea level rise and providing society with the information it needs to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change."

Dutton is still considering how to best use the stipend, but she's planning on spending the spring semester in New Zealand as a Fulbright Scholar.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.