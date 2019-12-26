Two killed in late-night Rock County crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's office says two young men died after their car hit a tree late Christmas night.

The crash happened at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning on West Rockport Road in the Town of Janesville. The Sheriff's office says a car driven by a 19-year-old man from Janesville lost control while going east after swerving to avoid another car. The 19-year-old's car hit a tree, pinning him and a 20-year-old male passenger in the car.

Both men were pronounced dead after being pulled from the car.

West Rockport Road was shut down for three hours overnight while authorities investigated the crash.

The names of the men killed are being withheld until family can be notified.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.