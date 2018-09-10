Two killed in four-vehicle collision involving milk truck
HOLMEN, Wis. - Two people have died in a crash involving three vehicles and a milk truck.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 53 north of Holmen. A large milk truck traveling north on Highway 53 was struck by a vehicle which caused two additional vehicles to crash.
Drivers in two of the vehicles were killed. The chain reaction crash closed Highway 53 for several hours.
