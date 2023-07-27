GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- Two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane crashed in northeastern Green Lake County Thursday afternoon, the county's sheriff's office said.
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near the area of State Highway 49 and Townline Road north of Green Lake. In a news release, Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said one of the people on the plane went to a nearby home to report the incident.
First responders got to the scene to find the small plane in a corn field roughly 200 feet south of Townline Road.
Both the pilot and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The release did not say what may have caused the crash.
The annual EAA AirVenture convention is underway in nearby Oshkosh, but it was not immediately clear whether the plane was heading to or from the event.
Multiple other plane crashes have been reported in the area in the past week.
On Tuesday, a Heath V-Strut plane took off, crashed into trees and landed upside down in a field near Oshkosh, according to the FAA.
One person on the plane suffered minor injuries; the plane suffered "substantial" damage.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a single-engine plane crashed near the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road north of Waupun. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the two people on board, both men in their 70s from Texas, told first responders they had taken off from an airport near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and were heading to EAA when the plane's engine lost power.
The pilot of that plane was treated for a possible shoulder injury.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.