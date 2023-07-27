Police lights

GREEN LAKE, Wis. -- Two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane crashed in northeastern Green Lake County Thursday afternoon, the county's sheriff's office said.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near the area of State Highway 49 and Townline Road north of Green Lake. In a news release, Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk from the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said one of the people on the plane went to a nearby home to report the incident.