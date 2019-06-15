Two injured in Sauk Co. single ATV crash, operator found to be intoxicated, police say

TOWNSHIP OF FREEDOM, Wis. - A man and woman were injured in a single ATV crash on Kosin Drive in Sauk County on Thursday, according to police.

Nicholas Nelson, 25, of North Freedom was driving a 2005 ATV northbound on Kosin Drive with passenger Erin Butler, 26, of North Freedom when Nelson struck a bridge, according to the incident report. Nelson was negotiating a curve with the ATV when the crash happened, police said.

Fire and emergency medical services units responded and both Nelson and Butler were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Butler was later transported to UW-Madison Hospital with possible serious injuries, police said.

An investigation found that Nelson showed evidence of impairment, police said. Nelson was issued citations for operating an ATV while under the influence of an intoxicant causing an injury, operating an ATV without a valid safety certificate, operating an ATV in a careless manner and failure to register an ATV.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the North Freedom Fire Department and Reedsburg EMS.

