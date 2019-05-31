Two injured in motorcycle crash, officials say

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. - A man and woman from Brodhead were injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened on the N3700 block of CTH E in the Town of Decatur. The Green County Sheriff's Office said Matthew J. Bremer, 48, was going southbound on CTH E and did not account for a curve in the road, which caused the motorcycle to overturn onto its left side.

Bremer suffered severe injuries, while passenger Diana G. Baade, 28, suffered minor injuries. Both were brought to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Janesville.

The motorcycle sustained damage and was taken from the scene.

Bremer received a citation for operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

