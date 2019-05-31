News

Two injured in motorcycle crash, officials say

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:50 AM CDT

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE, Wis. - A man and woman from Brodhead were injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened on the N3700 block of CTH E in the Town of Decatur. The Green County Sheriff's Office said Matthew J. Bremer, 48, was going southbound on CTH E and did not account for a curve in the road, which caused the motorcycle to overturn onto its left side.

Bremer suffered severe injuries, while passenger Diana G. Baade, 28, suffered minor injuries. Both were brought to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Janesville.

The motorcycle sustained damage and was taken from the scene.

Bremer received a citation for operating a motorcycle without a valid license.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration