Two injured in crash on South Fish Hatchery Road

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:15 PM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two people were injured in a crash near 1913 S. Fish Hatchery Road on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Dane County dispatch confirmed the call came in at 11:22 a.m.

Fitchburg emergency crews are on the scene. Injuries to those involved in the crash are reportedly non-life-threatening.

The crash may be affecting traffic for drivers, according to Dane County Communications.

