Two injured in crash on South Fish Hatchery Road
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two people were injured in a crash near 1913 S. Fish Hatchery Road on Sunday morning, according to officials.
Dane County dispatch confirmed the call came in at 11:22 a.m.
Fitchburg emergency crews are on the scene. Injuries to those involved in the crash are reportedly non-life-threatening.
The crash may be affecting traffic for drivers, according to Dane County Communications.
