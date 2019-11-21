Two injured during crash between semi, pickup truck in Green County, sheriff says

BROOKLYN, Wis. - Two people suffered injuries during a head-on crash between a pickup truck and semi in Green County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin 92 and Glenway Road in Brooklyn, when a heavy fog was present.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, Armin J. Peterson, 46, of Brooklyn, was driving a pickup north on Highway 92 when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Glenway Road.

A semi going around a curve on Highway 92 then collided with Peterson's truck, according to a release from the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Darrell M. Fryer, 60, of Beloit, was driving the semi.

Fryer was hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital in Janesville with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Peterson suffered minor injuries, the release said. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The intersection was closed for around two hours because of the crash.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.