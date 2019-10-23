Two in custody following vehicle chase spanning several counties

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images File photo

Two people are in custody following a vehicle chase that spanned several counties Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a male driver with a female passenger failed to stop on the interstate after speeding in Monroe County at 6:48 p.m.

Officials followed the vehicle in several counties including Monroe, Juneau, Columbia, Sauk and Dane.

The two were stopped near County Highway N and Interstate 90 in Dane County, as officials placed spikes in the road.

The chase lasted around 20 minutes while in Dane County and reached a maximum speed of 80 miles per hour.

The man attempted to run away on foot but was later caught. Officials said the woman remained in the car.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and that there were no third-party vehicles that sustained damage.

