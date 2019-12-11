Two apartments flooded after sprinkler system damaged during overnight shooting, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two apartments were flooded early Wednesday morning after a shot fired inside one of them struck a sprinkler system.

Fitchburg police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Leopold Way around 1 a.m., according to a release by the Fitchburg Police Department. Fitchburg police tell News 3 Now the incident happened at the Fitchburg Springs Apartments.

During an investigation, it was determined a shot fired inside an apartment penetrated a wall and damaged a sprinkler system. The damaged sprinkler system then caused flooding in both apartments the release said.

The adjacent apartment is considered uninhabitable due to the amount of water damage it sustained.

The American Red Cross assisted with temporary housing placement for the resident and his or her child.

A male juvenile was detained at the scene and later transported to the Juvenile Reception Center, the release said.

The City of Fitchburg Fire Department assisted with flooding clean up and controlling the excessive water flow from the damaged sprinkler system.

