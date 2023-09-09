featured Two families displaced, three cats found dead after Beloit duplex fire Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Sep 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CREDIT: City of Beloit Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT, Wis. -- Two families were displaced and three cats were found dead after a duplex fire in Beloit Friday evening.Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Hackett Street just before 6:30 p.m. Fire crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville were called in to assist.Officials said all people involved were able to escape their homes without injuries but three cats were found dead. The two displaced families are being helped by the Red Cross.The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials were not able to provide a damage estimate as of late Friday night.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit, Wisconsin Beloit Duplex Cat Red Cross Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular The Tricky Foods storefront opens across from Olin Park Powerful Hurricane Lee will create hazardous conditions along the East Coast, regardless of its uncertain final track 'I went into a rage': Complaint details moments before, after attack on UW-Madison student Rock County Sheriff's Office investigating after inmate found dead at jail Kari I. Reuter Latest News Does Southwest have a dress code? American Ninja Warrior competitor ‘shamed’ for outfit on flight King Charles III shows his reign will be more about evolution than revolution after year on the job ‘It’s scary’: America’s small towns are disbanding police forces, citing hiring woes Authorities assign more officers to find convicted killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison as search enters 10th day Help News 3 Now Pack the Truck for Koats for Kids on Monday, Sept. 11 More News