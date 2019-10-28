Two dead following head-on crash in Walworth County

File photo

LAGRANGE, Wis. - Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Walworth County Saturday.

According to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, officials received a report of the two-car head-on crash on Highway 67 south of Nelson Road in the town of LaGrange around 7:07 a.m.

Deputies said units arrived at the scene and found two vehicles with severe damage, including one on fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chevy Uplander was northbound on Highway 67 when it crossed the centerline and hit a 2018 Chevy Trax that was going the other way.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office said both drivers were dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy Trax was Kevin Stevenson, 59, of Genoa City, while the other driver is still being identified.

The drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

