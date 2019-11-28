Two crashes result in OWI arrests, off-duty officer nearly hit during one, Brodhead police say

BRODHEAD, Wis. - An off-duty Brodhead police officer was nearly struck head-on by a suspected drugged driver last week, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21, an off-duty officer was driving north on E. 9th Avenue when a car headed south crossed the center line.

The off-duty officer swerved to avoid the collision, according to a release by the Brodhead Police Department.

Police said Karmen Marshall, 27, of Albany, was driving the other vehicle. Marshall's car entered a grassy area between a parking area and the street, according to the release. While traveling in the crash area, Marshall's vehicle struck several mailboxes, utility pole guide wire and decorative rocks, the release said.

The off-duty officer followed Marshall's car after it reentered E. 96th Avenue, then onto 17th Street, where an on-duty officer was able to get behind Marshall's vehicle, the release said.

Police said the on-duty officer flashed their lights and activated the siren, but Marshall did not pull over.

She finally stopped her car at the 15th Street and W. 6th Avenue intersection.

She was arrested on suspicion of second-offense operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of narcotics and bail jumping.

The above incident was one of two suspected drugged-driving incidents in the city in a week, according to a release by the Brodhead Police Department.

The next incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. First responders were called to the W. 3rd Avenue and W. Exchange Street intersection for a vehicle that had struck several utility poles and was resting on its passenger side.

According to the release, police arrested Mariano Jimenez, 29, of Brodhead, on suspicion of first offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Brodhead's police chief, Chris Hughes, said there is a growing problem in Wisconsin and many other states involving drugged drivers.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.