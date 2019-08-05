BREAKING NEWS

Two Columbia County car dealerships have licenses revoked for odometer fraud

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 03:46 PM CDT

ARLINGTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has revoked the licenses for two Columbia County based car dealerships.

An investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Dealer and Agent Section found that Best Motors and Manhattan Motors in Arlington sold vehicles with mileage discrepancies, which is in violation of state law. The dealerships are located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealerships sales and warranty repairs, as well as educates the motor vehicle industry and public. The group also investigates complaints about odometer tampering involving dealerships and private sellers. 

 

