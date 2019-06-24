BREAKING NEWS

Two citizens help police arrest alleged drunken driver after hit-and-run, police say

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police said two people helped them arrest a drunken driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon. 

Shannon R. Patterson, 34, of Janesville, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of his fourth OWI, intending to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating his parole.  

Police said around 1:15 p.m. Sunday police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near Glen Street and North Garfield Street. 

Witnesses said Patterson hit a parked vehicle with his vehicle and then ran away from the crash. 

A person near the scene ran after Patterson and, with help from another person, detained him until police arrived. 

Patterson was taken a local hospital for minor injuries related to the crash.

Officers said he was under the influence of drugs and had cocaine in his vehicle. 

