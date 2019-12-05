Two cars involved in crash in Sun Prairie; police directing traffic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie officers are directing traffic following a crash at O'Keefe Avenue and Jenny Wren Trail.
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Dane County dispatchers.
The Sun Prairie Police Department said two cars were involved. There is word on if anyone was injured.
