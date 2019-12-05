Two cars involved in crash in Sun Prairie; police directing traffic

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Sun Prairie officers are directing traffic following a crash at O'Keefe Avenue and Jenny Wren Trail.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Dane County dispatchers.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said two cars were involved. There is word on if anyone was injured.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.