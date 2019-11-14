Two arrested on drug-related charges following executed search warrant in Richland County

Richland County Sheriff's Department Pictured (left to right): William Giddings, Jade Vonbehren

GOTHAM, Wis. - A man and woman were arrested on drug-related charges after officials executed a search warrant Tuesday in Richland County.

According to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff's Office, the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force and Richland County Special Response Team carried out the warrant at 28875 McNurlin St. in the village of Gotham at 6 p.m.

The warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by the task force that spanned nearly two months.

William Giddings, 60, of Gotham, and Jade Vonbehren, 26, of Lone Rock, were found inside the residence and taken into custody.

According to the release, officials found methamphetamine, marijuana, U.S. currency and various drug paraphernalia including smoking devices, plastic baggies, syringes, a digital scale, cotton filters and naloxone while searching the residence.

Giddings was charged with three counts of delivering meth, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and 12 counts of felony bail jumping.

Vonbehren was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The warrant marked the second time in six months that the address was searched on suspicion of being a place for drug trafficking.

Two were also arrested on Wednesday after burglarizing the same home.

