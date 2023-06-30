Madison
Assignment Editor
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police have arrested two Milwaukee residents after the duo allegedly stole merchandise and cash from an east side business last last year.
Officers started investigating the burglary after the owner of Suppz Nutrition in the 1700 block of Eagan Road reported burglars stole more than $2,500 worth of merchandise and cash on Dec. 26, 2022.
Police gathered and held onto the store's video surveillance footage and eventually identified the two 25-year-old suspects as residents of the Milwaukee area.
A department spokesperson didn't say when the suspects were arrested.
