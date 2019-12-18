Two arrested after Grant County overdose death

Travis Heal, Austin Janick

BOSCOBEL, Wis. - Two men have been arrested in connection with an overdose death in Boscobel Township.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home on Cedar Road in Boscobel on Nov. 21 for a death investigation. Police said 23-year-old Cierra Strametz died from an overdose of heroin which contained fentanyl.

The release said detectives arrested Austin Janick, 23, of La Crosse, and Travis Heal, 29, of La Crosse, during the week of Dec. 16 on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide in the woman's death.

Janick is currently at the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial appearance. Heal is in custody at the La Crosse County Jail and will be brought to Grant County in the near future, according to the release.

The Grant County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

