featured Two ambulances sent to scene of Fitchburg shots fired incident Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two ambulances were sent to the scene of a shots fired incident in Fitchburg Monday night. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Two ambulances were sent to the scene of a shots fired incident in Fitchburg Monday night.Fitchburg police have not provided details about the incident but Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 7 p.m. along High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road.At least two ambulances were sent to the scene but it is unclear how many people, if any, were injured.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular No one injured after drive-by shooting in McFarland Sediment build up in McFarland water channel raises concerns Authorities continue to investigate what led to train derailment at Devil's Lake Monica L. Simmons-Garcia Missing teen from Janesville found safe Latest News Cat found dead after fire at Monona home US home prices rose in March for the second month in a row Morning Sprint: Tuesday morning's top news and weather headlines 1-year-old among 9 shot after altercation near beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities say Missing teen from Janesville found safe More News