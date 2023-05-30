Two ambulances were sent to the scene of a shots fired incident in Fitchburg Monday night.

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Two ambulances were sent to the scene of a shots fired incident in Fitchburg Monday night.

Fitchburg police have not provided details about the incident but Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 7 p.m. along High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road.