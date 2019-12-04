Two 13-year-old boys arrested after pellet gun found inside Jefferson Middle School

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested two 13-year-old boys after a pellet gun was found inside Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, one boy was accused of firing the weapon out of a bus window Tuesday afternoon. Police said a female student, who had just gotten off the bus on Kessel Court, was struck by a pellet.

Officials said school security staff intercepted the bus the suspect was riding on as it arrived at the school Wednesday shortly before 8:30 a.m. The report said a Madison police officer assisted in detaining the suspect, who was arrested for second-degree reckless endangering safety and resisting.

Police said the pellet gun still made its way into the school with another student, who was later arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Officials said both boys were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The cases are still being actively investigated, and police say additional charges are possible.

A Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson says there is no threat to students or staff and that the instructional day at Jefferson Middle School will take place as normal.

