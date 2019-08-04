Turkey vulture flies into motorcyclist, causes crash in Green County

TOWN OF DECATUR, Wis. - A turkey vulture flew into a motorcycle driver and caused him to crash in Green County on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Green County Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the W2400 block of County Highway F in the Town of Decatur at 6:48 p.m. after a report of a motorcycle accident.

Officials said Brian D. Bartels, 40, of Beloit, was driving westbound when a turkey vulture flew into the road and struck Bartels, who lost control. The motorcycle slid onto its side and left the roadway.

Although Bartels wore a helmet, he still suffered injuries and was taken to an emergency room, deputies said. The driver's current status is unknown.

Authorities said the motorcycle sustained damage and was removed from the scene. The turkey vulture was found dead.

