Tuesday morning commute could be messy due to Verona Road construction

WisDOT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Drivers headed south on Verona Road could face backups and delays as construction crews move forward with construction in the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Tuesday that southbound traffic from Raymond Road in Madison to County PD/McKee Road in Fitchburg would shift to the southbound interchange ramps on the west side of the highway.

Turn lane restrictions will also occur at the Verona Road and County PD intersection.

WisDOT project communications manager Steve Theisen said drivers should plan extra time and expect delays as people get used to the new traffic pattern.

Speed limits will also be reduced to 40 mph.

The Verona Road and Williamsburg Way intersection will close for at least three months, starting Tuesday. WisDOT officials said only right turns in and out will be allowed at the intersection as crews construct a bridge. Drivers who wish to turn left will have to use alternative routes.

WisDOT crews expect to begin to expand the core of Verona Road from Williamsburg Way to County PD with three lanes in each direction as well as build a bridge for Williamsburg Way over Verona Road and two bridges to carry Verona Road traffic over McKee Road.

Construction on this phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2019.

