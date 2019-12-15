Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. TUBACHRISTMAS gives tubas spotlight at Capitol TUBACHRISTMAS gives tubas spotlight at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - The sounds of hundreds of tubas filled the Capitol rotunda Saturday afternoon.

Madison TUBACHRISTMAS coordinator Steve Tweed said the tradition started more than 40 years ago. That's when Indiana University's tuba professor said he wanted the tubas to be the center of attention for once.

Tweed said that's his goal in bringing the celebration to Madison each year: "Just to give them the spotlight for once. They need the spotlight and what better time than the holiday season?"

The 215 musicians were playing tubas from all over the world. Tweed said the tubaists ranged in age from 9 to 87. He hopes TUBACHRISTMAS inspires them to play the tuba throughout their lives.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.