It's been exactly 485 days since well over 450 TruStage employees had a contract in place.

MADISON, Wis -- It's been exactly 485 days since well over 450 TruStage employees had a contract in place. Members of the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 held a march and rally in downtown Madison on Saturday morning to further their call for action. 

They said they're fighting for job security, fair compensation, diversity and inclusion, access to quality and affordable health care, and no cuts to their retirement benefits.