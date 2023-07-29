MADISON, Wis -- It's been exactly 485 days since well over 450 TruStage employees had a contract in place. Members of the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 held a march and rally in downtown Madison on Saturday morning to further their call for action.
They said they're fighting for job security, fair compensation, diversity and inclusion, access to quality and affordable health care, and no cuts to their retirement benefits.
As stated on their website, OPEIU Local 39 is a progressive Union that represents over 3,000 people living and working in and around Madison. The Union has been bargaining a contract with TruStage since January 2022.
Negotiations broke down in January of 2023, and the union filed Unfair Labor Practices charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), leading to a two-week strike earlier this year.
Union members and some of their supporters gathered on State Street Saturday morning and marched to the Capitol Building. Madison's activist street band, the Forward! Marching Band, accompanied the group with a tune to match their demands.
"We want fair wages, we want fair wages" filled the streets.
Several onlookers joined the group along their journey, including several dozen people attending the farmer's market occurring around Capitol Square.
As the march concluded at the Capitol Building steps, the union's rally began.
The speakers for the rally included TruStage workers and their families, State Senator and Democratic leader Melissa Agard, Congressional Representative Mark Pocan, representatives of local community organizations and more.
"TruStage, it has been nearly 500 days without a contract," Pocan said. "Throughout COVID, companies have made record profits with CEOs and worker pay as big as a discrepancy as ever...And we need to make sure that everyone can keep up by having good pay, and good benefits and safe working conditions."
Voces De La Frontera's Madison Organizer Stephanie Salgado Altamirano was one of the speakers as well. She said her mother received a piece of mail from TruStage recently promoting their life insurance, but Salgado Altamirano questions how they could be trusted currently.
"And as I looked through the letter, I wonder, how can a company talk to you about life insurance where they don't even want to consider the ones of his work" said Salgado Altamirano.
Union organizers said another strike could occur if negotiations continue to go poorly.
TruStage's Media and Reputation Consultant, Barclay Pollak, released the following statements to News 3 Now on behalf of the company.
"We have never and will never work against our employees or negotiate in a way that doesn't represent TruStage's values. We are cooperating with the National Labor Relations Board's ongoing investigations and will continue to do so. The NLRB has not issued a public ruling on the pending ULP charge."
"We are encouraged by progress in recent weeks and would like union leaders to work with us to complete a fair deal on behalf of employees. From the start, TruStage has negotiated with our employees' best interests top of mind. We want our employees to have a fair and market competitive contract. We also respect the rights of our employees to voice their opinions throughout the process."
