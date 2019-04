Trump swats golf balls by day, probably Mueller report later in Wisconsin

CNN Video

WASHINGTON - After swatting golf balls by day with Japan's prime minister, there's a good chance President Donald Trump will try to take shots at the Mueller report on Saturday night.

He's picked Green Bay, Wisconsin, for his first political rally since the bulk of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller was made public.

Trump has made plenty of lacerating comments about the report, and the crowd probably expects more.

Trump is again skipping the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington despite the tradition that presidents go.

He's promising the rally will be a "big one" that'll act as counterprogramming to the Washington dinner, which he calls "boring." It coincides with the rally.

Wisconsin helped propel his 2016 victory and Democrats are focused on reclaiming the state in 2020.



