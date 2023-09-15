Truman Lowe's aluminum sculpture, Effigy: Bird Form, has returned to UW-Madison and found its new home on the North Lawn near Van Hise Hall 26 years after its creation.

MADISON, Wis. -- Truman Lowe's aluminum sculpture, Effigy: Bird Form, has returned to UW-Madison and found its new home on the North Lawn near Van Hise Hall 26 years after its creation.

UW-Madison officials, Ho-Chunk Nation leaders and community members gathered on Friday to honor the piece and the distinguished artist, who died in 2019.