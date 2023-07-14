Milwaukee Street shooting police response
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- A person who was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Madison's far east side has died, Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, police have not identified the victim beyond saying he was a 20-year-old man. When police arrived, community members were tending to the man in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers applied a tourniquet and called for an ambulance, but he later died at the hospital.