MADISON, Wis. -- A person who was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Madison's far east side has died, Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, police have not identified the victim beyond saying he was a 20-year-old man. When police arrived, community members were tending to the man in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers applied a tourniquet and called for an ambulance, but he later died at the hospital.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators believe the man was shot after a conflict between two groups of people that led to gunfire being exchanged. Detectives found more than 60 shell casings at the scene.
Barnes said one of the detectives told him that's the most shell casings at one scene they can remember in a very long time.
"That tells us that we have some work to do, we all do, with our community here and across the country on gun violence, and we're going to do our part as a police department, but we need our community to do their part and help us and be great community partners," Barnes said. "Call us early and often when you see conflict."
With that number of gunshots being fired between the two groups of people, Barnes said Friday that people in the area were lucky no one else was hurt.
"We had multiple buildings that were struck by gunfire, we had multiple vehicles that were struck by gunfire, and it is truly, truly a blessing that no one else was actually hurt in this incident," Barnes said.
The death is the 8th homicide in Madison this year, according to the police department. Barnes took the opportunity on Friday to again echo his calls to put an end to gun violence.
"When conflict occurs, there's no good way to solve it that's going to involve a firearm or weapon," Barnes said, adding that police need the community's help in identifying conflicts before they rise to the level of someone pulling out a weapon.
"If you know people are carrying weapons and if you know people are up to no good, we need everyone to be good community partners with us," Barnes said. "You don't have to intervene, I always say that -- that you don't intervene, you don't approach anyone that may be carrying a weapon, but we need to get that call from our citizens as soon as possible so we can check it out."
Police have not released any information or descriptions of the suspect or suspects in the shooting, but Barnes says detectives feel good about the progress of the investigation.
"Our officers are working hard to identify the persons responsible for this and we believe we are going to do that," Barnes said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story identified the victim as a 21-year-old man based on the comments by the police chief during Friday's press conference. Police officials later corrected the chief and said the victim was 20 years old.
