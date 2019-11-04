Truck driver found guilty of hitting school bus to be sentenced in Columbia County

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. - An Indiana truck driver found guilty of slamming into a school bus loaded with students last May will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Wayne Murphy, 43, was found guilty of 30 of the 46 counts he was charged with, including five felony counts for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and an additional five felony counts of second-degree reckless injury.

Dozens of students were injured, five seriously, when Murphy hit the school bus that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

The Milwaukee-area middle school students were heading to the Wisconsin Dells for a field trip.

Authorities said they found prescription drugs in Murphy's system at the time of the crash.

A Wisconsin State trooper testified that Murphy admitted to taking more medication than he was prescribed and another truck driver called to report Murphy's erratic driving before the crash.

A truck investigator said there was nothing wrong with the truck that would've caused Murphy to lose control.

The four-day trial ended in August, with a presentence investigation report expected within 60 days

The prosecuting attorney has requested the victims be allowed to appear at the sentencing hearing via video from the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

