Wisconsin DHS releases new report on infant deaths

MADISON, Wis. -- Two new reports continue to show "troubling" infant mortality rate disparities in Wisconsin, the state's Department of Health Services said Thursday.

According to the latest Wisconsin Perinatal Periods of Risk reports, non-Hispanic Black infants were three times more likely to die before their first birthday than non-Hispanic white infants between 2019 and 2021. During that same time, American Indian or Alaska Native infants were 1.5 times more likely than white infants to die before reaching the age of one.

