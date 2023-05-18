MADISON, Wis. -- Two new reports continue to show "troubling" infant mortality rate disparities in Wisconsin, the state's Department of Health Services said Thursday.
According to the latest Wisconsin Perinatal Periods of Risk reports, non-Hispanic Black infants were three times more likely to die before their first birthday than non-Hispanic white infants between 2019 and 2021. During that same time, American Indian or Alaska Native infants were 1.5 times more likely than white infants to die before reaching the age of one.
Overall, the state's infant mortality rate was 5.7 per 1,000 live births.
Health officials said the data help them identify trends and determine where to best focus their energy and resources to lower that rate.
"Many of those inequities have been pretty persistent over time, and that's why looking into reports... like this wonderful Perinatal Periods of Risk Assessment, where we look at specific areas that we can target to eliminate these inequities, are so important," said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, DHS' chief medical officer for community health promotion.
The reports concluded health officials should focus on preventing low birthweights and sudden unexpected infant deaths -- those in which the cause of an infant's death is not clear before investigation -- to reduce disparities.
"Those are the two things that this analysis has showed us we can focus on to actually move the needle and see improvement," Zapata said.
Factors that can contribute to those deaths include lack of access to healthcare and poverty-related stressors like food and housing insecurity, among others.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a number of steps to help prevent sudden unexpected infant deaths, including placing infants on their backs on a firm, flat surface in their parents' room to sleep, feeding them with human milk exclusively for six months and continuing to provide it for a year or longer, and avoiding allowing an infant to overheat.
While individuals can take some action to reduce an infant's risk of premature death, the report adds systemic changes are also necessary.
"When working to improve health outcomes, it is important to know that oppressive systems carry the blame for health inequities, not individuals," the report reads. "Prevention should include efforts that intervene at the systemic level."