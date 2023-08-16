MADISON, Wis. -- Nationally, data show that teen girls are facing significant mental health challenges. While mental health has declined for all teens, girls are faring worse than boys on nearly every measure.
"Nationwide, there is a youth mental health crisis," said Linda Hall, the Director of the Office of Children's Mental Health.
Nearly half of Wisconsin’s female high school students report feeling sad and hopeless nearly every day, twice the rate of boys. That's just the beginning of the concerning data.
Hall said this data could be contributed to multiple factors.
"Kids identify for us that their mental health issues are aggravated by pressure for to do well academically and pressure from social media," Hall said.
"Social media is reflecting and augmenting what's already happening," Dr. Megan Moreno said. She's an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids.
Dr. Moreno said continued studies are looking at how teens respond to media, and how various platforms impact their mental health.
"We tried to talk to them about trying to understand the intent of what people are posting and making choices about whether that content is working for you," Dr. Moreno said.
While the data from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health is concerning, Hall says parents can have conversations with their teens about their mental health and social media use.
"We know that when kids feel like they belong, they feel safe," said Hall. "That that is fundamental to their well being."
A comprehensive view of the data is available here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.
