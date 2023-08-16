Mental health has declined for all teens in recent years, but new data shows that girls are faring worse than boys on nearly every measure.

MADISON, Wis. -- Nationally, data show that teen girls are facing significant mental health challenges. While mental health has declined for all teens, girls are faring worse than boys on nearly every measure. 

"Nationwide, there is a youth mental health crisis," said Linda Hall, the Director of the Office of Children's Mental Health. 