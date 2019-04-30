Troopers assist in successful delivery of baby on Illinois interstate

Submitted

CHICAGO, Ill. - A family in Illinois has a new baby boy after a successful delivery with the help of state troopers .

Carter Lee Smothers was born on Sunday at 12:08 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, on Interstate 57 northbound on the south side of Chicago, according to a release from the Illinois State Patrol.

The release said Trooper Edgar Valdez De Leon and Trooper Michael Vodicka were conducting a traffic stop on I-57 when another vehicle pulled in front of the squad car around 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, Roland Atkins, told the troopers that his sister, Stacey Watkins, was in active labor. About 10 minutes later, baby Smothers was born. It was a successful delivery thanks to troopers Valdez De Leon and Vodicka, the release said.

Valdez De Leon was able to visit the family in the hospital on Monday.

“I never thought I would get the opportunity to deliver a babe on the side of the road so early in my career,” Valdez De Leon said in the release. He credited his first responder training with the Illinois State Police Academy for his ability to successfully deliver the baby.

According to the release, Valdez De Leon is a one-year veteran with the Illinois State Police and is a current Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves. Vodicka is an 8 year veteran with ISP.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.