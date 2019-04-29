Triplets ready to graduate from the University of Michigan, one coming to UW-Madison
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan's commencement will have an unusual group sitting among this year's graduating class -- triplets who are readying to part for the first time.
The Lansing State Journal reports that Abby, Seraphina and Zoey Provenzano's time attending the same university will come to an end May 4, when they all graduate with about 3.9 grade point averages.
The triplets started college together four years ago after they were all named valedictorians at Alma High School. Since then, the sisters have chosen different paths.
Abby wants to write fiction and plans to pursue a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Massachusetts Boston.
Zoey has a summer job at consulting firm PwC.
Seraphina will pursue a clinical degree in physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin.
