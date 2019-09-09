Trio towed to shore after raft goes adrift

Nikki Hansen

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team rescued three friends from a raft early Friday morning after it drifted out into Lake Mendota, according to a news release.

Fire officials said they received a call from a concerned friend roughly 90 minutes after the trio departed onto the lake. According to authorities, the Lake Rescue Team launched its boat from Lake Street and traveled eastward while using an infrared imaging device to locate the trio. Authorities said responders spotted an object roughly 500 yards from the shore. When The Lake Rescue Team approached the object, they found the three friends floating on top of the raft, authorities said.

According to the release, the three friends apologized to the responders for not having a phone with them, and said their raft had drifted farther from the shore than they had anticipated. The group of friends left, uninjured, when they were returned to shore, the release said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.