MADISON, Wis. -- Three Dane County Board Supervisors resigned this week, Board Chair Patrick Miles announced Friday.
Olivia Xistris-Songpanya resigned on Tuesday. Mike Bare and Alex Joers resigned effective Friday. Both Bare and Joers serve in the State Legislature.
"I am so thankful to have served District 13 and Dane County," Xistris-Songpanya said. Her district included a large portion of the UW-Madison campus. "I am grateful for the endless opportunities, connections and relationships made while serving on the Board."
Bare represented District 32, which includes the Verona area. He said he was grateful to residents of the district for their trust.
"I appreciate my colleagues who I have learned so much from," Bare said. "I’m proud to have worked on so many things that have improved peoples’ lives in Dane County."
Joers served District 9 on Madison's far west side. He called the last three and a half years "rewarding and challenging."
In a phone call with News 3 Now, Joers said Friday morning that he was resigning because he and his wife are expecting another child, and the workload of his job on the county board and his job in the state legislature had become too much.
In a statement Friday, Board Chair Patrick Miles thanked the supervisors for their service and announced the process for filling their seats.
"I greatly appreciate the leadership these Supervisors brought to the Board," Miles said. "I wish them the best in their future endeavors."
Because of the timing of the resignations, the three empty Board seats will be filled by temporary appointees until the April 2, 2024 election. The Board is expected to act on the appointments during its Sept. 21 meeting.
Those interested in filling the vacancies should submit a Declaration of Candidacy and appointment papers with at least 25 signatures of electors from the district they are looking to represent to to the Dane County Clerk by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. You can find the appropriate paperwork by clicking or tapping here.
There will be public hearings held during the first week of September for each vacancy. The schedule is listed below.
District 9: Wed., Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites Madison West, 483 Commerce Drive, Madison
District 32: Wed., Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Hyatt Place Madison/Verona, 846 Liberty Drive, Verona
District 13: Thurs., Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Union South, 1308 West Dayton Street, Madison
