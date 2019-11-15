Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Trial to resolve Feb. Beloit homicide likely will reach deliberation tomorrow Trial to resolve Feb. Beloit homicide likely will reach deliberation tomorrow

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The trial to determine whether Jacob Davenport is responsible for the February 2019 shooting death of James Tomten is likely to reach deliberation stages Friday.

On Thursday, the prosecution team, led by assistant District Attorney's Jerry Urbik and Alex Goulart, called their final witness Detective Nathan Adams.

Adams, who led the Beloit Police Department's investigation into Tomten's murder, explained to the court how through interviews, he connected Davenport to the victim.

The court was also shown an interview Adams did with Davenport in April, in which Davenport denied being the killer, while admitting he did look like the person of interest shown in security footage.

Defense attorney Michael Shannon Murphy then had an opportunity to call witnesses to the stand, focusing primarily on expert witness Dr. Nader Dehdad.

Dedahd, an electrical engineering expert, explained how calls made by Davenport around the time of the crime were linked to towers further away from where the murder took place.

On Friday, both sides are expected to make final arguments, before handing the case over to the jury for deliberation.

