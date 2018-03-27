Trial starts for man charged in deaths of Al, Janet Studesville

Al and Janet Studesville

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas - A trial has started for a man who was charged in the deaths of Al and Janet Studesville in 2013.

A Sherman County grand jury indicted Anthony Dewayne Buck in December 2015.

The trial started Monday, Texas officials said. There is no word on how long the trial is expected to last.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Studesvilles died June 4, 2013, when a semitrailer crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 54 in north Texas and hit their motorcycle head-on.

Buck told officers he dropped a piece of candy and when he reached down to grab it, there was a bang.

Investigators said when Buck reached down the truck drove over the center line and collided with the Studesvilles.

Besides working at Madison College, Al was a civil rights leader and, with Janet, owned the Just Nails salon in Fitchburg.

Buck faces two to 20 years in prison for each count in the indictment.