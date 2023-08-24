Not guilty plea entered for man charged in rural Dane County homicide

Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr

MADISON, Wis. -- The man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in rural northeastern Dane County last year is set to stand trial next May.

Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to her head