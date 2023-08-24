Madison
August 24, 2023 @ 11:04 am
Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr
MADISON, Wis. -- The man accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in rural northeastern Dane County last year is set to stand trial next May.
Jose Luis Gonzalez, Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found on May 24, 2022, with a gunshot wound to her head.
According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez and Zarate were in a romantic relationship she was trying to get out of.
Gonzalez pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the year.
The final pre-trial hearing is set for April 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Jury selection will take place on May 3 at 8:30 a.m. The jury trial is set to run from May 6 through May 17.
Gonzalez had originally been set to head to trial next March.
