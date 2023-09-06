Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman whose body wasn’t found for months

Gregg Raether Mugshot

MADISON, Wis. -- A trial began Wednesday for a Madison man accused of killing a woman who he had been living with. Her body was not found until four months after her death.

Gregg Raether, 58, is charged with first-degree homicide, misappropriating ID info to obtain money and three counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. Online court records show he also pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.