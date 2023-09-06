MADISON, Wis. -- A trial began Wednesday for a Madison man accused of killing a woman who he had been living with. Her body was not found until four months after her death.
Gregg Raether, 58, is charged with first-degree homicide, misappropriating ID info to obtain money and three counts of unauthorized use of food stamps. Online court records show he also pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
The charges stem from the July 22, 2021 death of 55-year-old Patricia McCollough. Police found McCollough's body underneath a stack of dresser drawers and televisions on Sept. 16, 2021. An autopsy found that she died of mechanical asphyxia and blunt force trauma injuries to the torso.
A criminal complaint alleges that Raether and McCollough had been living together for about a year prior to her death. Raether allegedly told another woman, 58-year-old Sherri Albrecht, that he and McCollough had a fight.
According to the complaint, Albrecht later told detectives that she and Raether visited the house where McCollough's body was found on Sept. 4, 2021 but she said she didn't see McCollough.
Prosecutors allege that Raether and Albrecht admitted to illegally using McCollough's food stamp card. Albrecht pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two felony counts of unauthorized use of food stamps and was sentenced to three years of probation.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.