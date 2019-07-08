News

Trial beginning for man accused of killing Milwaukee officer

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 07:06 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A jury trial is beginning for the man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer.

The trial for 27-year-old Jordan Fricke starts Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Fricke is accused of killing Matthew Rittner Feb. 6 as the officer was helping serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex.

Fricke is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He's jailed on $1 million bond.

A judge last month denied a defense motion to sequester the jury.

