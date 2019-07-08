Trial beginning for man accused of killing Milwaukee officer
MILWAUKEE - A jury trial is beginning for the man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer.
The trial for 27-year-old Jordan Fricke starts Monday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Fricke is accused of killing Matthew Rittner Feb. 6 as the officer was helping serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex.
Fricke is charged with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He's jailed on $1 million bond.
A judge last month denied a defense motion to sequester the jury.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Trial beginning for man accused of killing Milwaukee officer
- Wisconsin boy who drowned in Minnesota Lake, identified
- Elderly poverty rates increase in Wisconsin
- Madison police investigate shots fired on city's west side
- ‘History is now': Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum to reopen year after explosion
- Three suspects in custody after shooting on State Street, officer injured in crash