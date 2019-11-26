Tree selected for 14th annual Festival of Lights

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The tree for the 14th annual Festival of Lights celebration at Lambeau Field has been selected, according to a news release.

Selected through a submission process where fans submitted photos of their tree with an explanation why it should be chosen, the winning tree will be harvested Monday and raised in Harlan Plaza. The winning tree is a blue spruce from Duane and Judy Fritz of Green Bay.

The Fritzes used to decorate the tree until it got too tall to decorate 10 years ago. According to the release, family and friends from their neighborhood will attend the tree harvesting Monday morning.

As a prize for their tree being selected, the Fritzes will get four tickets to see the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Dec. 15.

Once the tree has been erected in Harlan Plaza, it will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights. At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Festival of Lights celebration will move from Lambeau Field out to the plaza for the tree's formal lighting.

In addition to the tree lighting, the free, family-friendly event will feature holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, high school choir performances and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

Festival Foods, a co-sponsor for the event, will also give families the chance to decorate cookies.

