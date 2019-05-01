Trampoline park moving into old west side Toys R Us building

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Toys 'R' Us Announced the chain was going out of business and closing all of its stores, including the one at Madison's West Towne Mall. The chain employs 30,000 people in the U.S.

MADISON, Wis. - A new tenant is jumping into the old Toys ‘R’ Us building on Madison’s west side.

The Dallas-based Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park has plans to move into the building in early 2020.

Toys ‘R’ Us liquidated all of its stores, including the 48,000-square foot west side location, in early 2018. The store officially closed last fall.

According to the adventure park website, the park will offer an indoor playground and offer specials for child birthdays.

The park will feature trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses and a tube playground among other games.

Food and beverages will also be available in the park’s Urban Café.



