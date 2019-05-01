Trampoline park moving into old west side Toys R Us building
MADISON, Wis. - A new tenant is jumping into the old Toys ‘R’ Us building on Madison’s west side.
The Dallas-based Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park has plans to move into the building in early 2020.
Toys ‘R’ Us liquidated all of its stores, including the 48,000-square foot west side location, in early 2018. The store officially closed last fall.
According to the adventure park website, the park will offer an indoor playground and offer specials for child birthdays.
The park will feature trampolines, dodgeball courts, obstacle courses and a tube playground among other games.
Food and beverages will also be available in the park’s Urban Café.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- More than $25,000 in counterfeit bills discovered in Cross Plains
- School District of Milton superintendent says he will resign at end of school year
- 'Day without Latinxs' takes over Wisconsin State Capitol
- Trampoline park moving into old west side Toys R Us building
- Wisconsin, Illinois sued over transgender name-change laws
- Democrat Tip McGuire wins Wisconsin Assembly special election