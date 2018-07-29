Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. - A man is dead after he was struck by a passing train in Marshfield.
Police were called late Saturday about a pedestrian who was struck by a train. Emergency responders were unable to revive the man.
A preliminary investigation found the man accidentally went in front of the train as it began to pass by. Police say the train's horn did sound, and the lighting and sounds for the train crossing arms were activated.
The Marshfield News Herald reports police have not released the victim's name.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Smoking now banned in all public housing following HUD ruling
- Jessepalooza raises money for diabetes research in memory of local boy
- Vandals damage 114 gravestones at Wisconsin cemetery
- 7 people displaced by fire at multi-unit Janesville home
- Car fleeing traffic stop hits pedestrian in West Allis
- Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield