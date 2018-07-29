News

Train strikes, kills man in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. - A man is dead after he was struck by a passing train in Marshfield.

Police were called late Saturday about a pedestrian who was struck by a train. Emergency responders were unable to revive the man.

A preliminary investigation found the man accidentally went in front of the train as it began to pass by. Police say the train's horn did sound, and the lighting and sounds for the train crossing arms were activated.

The Marshfield News Herald reports police have not released the victim's name.

