Madison
Digital Producer
REESEVILLE, Wis. -- Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment near Reeseville in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:55 p.m.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, a Canadian Pacific representative said an initial assessment found 29 cars carrying wheat, seed and bentonite clay derailed.
No hazardous material is involved and no one was injured, the railroad company said.
The railroad crossing at Main Street in Reeseville is closed while crews respond to the incident, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Drivers should take an alternate route.
There is no threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office plans to share more information during a news conference at 5 p.m.
News 3 Now has a crew at the scene; this report will be updated as more information becomes available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.