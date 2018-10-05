News

Traffic shift planned for Verona Road southbound

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 09:37 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:37 AM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Southbound Verona Road (US 18/151) will shift traffic Monday night for a new concrete pavement on the west side of the highway.

According to a traffic advisory, northbound Verona Road Traffic will remain the same. The southbound side will be impacted between Raymond Road and Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg.

Access to businesses and neighborhoods remains open.

Motorists are asked to be patient as everyone adjusts to the traffic pattern.

