Traffic shift planned for Verona Road southbound
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Southbound Verona Road (US 18/151) will shift traffic Monday night for a new concrete pavement on the west side of the highway.
According to a traffic advisory, northbound Verona Road Traffic will remain the same. The southbound side will be impacted between Raymond Road and Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg.
Access to businesses and neighborhoods remains open.
Motorists are asked to be patient as everyone adjusts to the traffic pattern.
Local And Regional News
- Police: Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault in Platteville
- McCarthy: Cobb ruled out for Sunday game
- Miller, Coors compete to give free beer to the winning team's city
- Memo: Local levies drive up Wisconsin property taxes
- Traffic shift planned for Verona Road southbound
- Memorial Union celebrates 90th anniversary