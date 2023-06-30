Madison
Warner Park
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Mallards' fireworks show on July 3 will lead to some temporary road closures near the Duck Pond.
The fireworks at Warner Park are scheduled to start sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will last for about 20 minutes once they get underway.
After the show, traffic near the park will be restricted in order to make it easier for everyone to leave, including:
You can learn more about the fireworks show on the Mallards' website.
