Traffic patterns shift near Alliant Energy Center for CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. - Drivers heading to downtown Madison or near the Alliant Energy Center should take note of different traffic patterns starting Wednesday for the Reebok CrossFit Games, Dane County officials said.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at the Rusk Gate

No fees are being collected at the parking booths. Vehicles will be able to free flow passed the booths. This should significantly decrease backups.

INBOUND – Parking staff will be along the drive helping get vehicles into lanes.

OUTBOUND – Staff will have a single exit lane coned off. There is not expected to be much, if any, exit traffic from this gate. All exit traffic must turn right.

Deputy should be on East Rusk Ave. facilitating traffic flow onto the grounds and controlling exit traffic for right turn only.

Special Note for Saturday: CrossFit will be running two Badger Coach buses to shuttle athletes to an off-site event. The busses will be using this gate to exit from and return to the grounds. When

exiting the grounds, these buses are permitted to turn left onto Rusk Ave. Deputies should facilitate giving these busses priority to get them off the grounds.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) –VIP/Ride Share/Taxi/Hotel Shuttle only

No deputies are monitoring this gate or traffic on Rimrock Road at this entrance.

There is no exit through this gate.

There is not access to general parking through this gate. AEC and CrossFit staff will monitor traffic at this entrance on the grounds.

CrossFit has been in communication with the major Ride Share, Taxi, and Shuttle services directing them to this entrance.

CrossFit will have signs, possibly electronic message boards, at this entrance indicating no general parking and directing special traffic to this entrance.

TRAFFIC – The left turn lane on northbound Rimrock Road leading to the South Gate needs to be open. Barrels need to be out north of this gate blocking the left turn lane into the Main Gate.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – Main Gate

No fees are being collected at the parking booths. Vehicles will be able to free flow passed the booths. This should significantly decrease backups.

INBOUND – AEC parking staff will be along the drive helping get vehicles into lanes. The gate (north side of drive) allowing access into the parking lot in front of the Coliseum will be open.

INBOUND RIMROCK RD – No left turn for northbound traffic on Rimrock Rd. into the Main Gate. Southbound traffic

OUTBOUND – AEC staff will have a single exit lane coned off. There is expected to be significant Taxi / Ride Share / Shuttle traffic. All exit traffic must turn right.

OUTBOUND RIMROCK RD – Southbound traffic on Rimrock Rd. is permitted to continue straight passed the Main Gate.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) –John Nolen at Rimrock

OUTBOUND JOHN NOLEN – Use barrels to close the right lane of John Nolen Dr. that goes straight passed Rimrock Rd. That lane ends after the intersection anyway.

OUTBOUND JOHN NOLEN – We will allow right turns onto Rimrock Rd. Hold this traffic when you are allowing the northbound traffic on John Nolen Dr. to turn left onto Rimrock Rd.

MESSAGE BOARD – There will be a message board inbound John Nolen Dr. before Rimrock Rd. indicating the Olin Gate is open.

INBOUND JOHN NOLEN – Hold outbound traffic as necessary to allow the left turn onto Rimrock for inbound traffic. Keeping traffic from backing onto the Beltline is a priority. To avoid merging issues,

while allowing traffic inbound John Nolen Dr. traffic to turn left onto Rimrock Rd. also hold outbound John Nolen Dr. traffic turning right onto Rimrock Rd.

INBOUND JOHN NOLEN – If the Main Gate gets too much pressure or the lot is full, Deputy E. Tilleson will help block the left turn lane on inbound John Nolen Dr. at Rimrock Rd and force all traffic to

Olin Ave.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – John Nolen Gate

Primary role is to monitor back-ups at the gate out onto John Nolen Dr.

This assignment is the first to be pulled to assist with other traffic posts (usually John Nolen Dr. at Rimrock Rd. or John Nolen Dr. at Olin Ave.)

MESSAGE BOARDS – There will be a message board in the island that needs to face outbound John Nolen Dr.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – John Nolen at Olin

MESSAGE BOARD – There will be a message board outbound John Nolen Dr. before the railroad tracks indicating the Olin Gate is open.

When inbound John Nolen Dr. traffic trying to turn left onto Olin Ave. starts to back up, hold outbound traffic on John Nolen Dr.

If traffic on Olin Ave. gets back up to John Nolen Dr., hold outbound traffic and allow the left turn to make a U-turn back to the John Nolen Gate.

Morning traffic (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) – Olin Gate